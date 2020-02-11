DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Isaiah Bailey scored 24 points as Bethune-Cookman topped Howard 87-68 on Monday night.
Bailey hit 8 of 10 from the free throw line. Leon Redd added 23 points and had five steals. Malik Maitland had 14 points for Bethune-Cookman (12-12, 6-4 Mid-Eastern Conference) while Wali Parks added 11 points.
Charles Williams had 20 points for the Bison (2-24, 0-11), whose losing streak stretched to 14 games. Wayne Bristol Jr. added 14 points.
The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Bison. Bethune-Cookman defeated Howard 102-73 on Jan. 6. Bethune-Cookman plays Maryland Eastern Shore on the road on Saturday. Howard plays NC A&T on the road next Saturday.
