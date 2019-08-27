LONG PRAIRIE, Minn. — A judge has set bail at $3 million for the son of a former NFL lineman accused of killing his parents in Minnesota.
Twenty-two-year-old Dylan John Bennett appeared in court Tuesday on two counts of second-degree murder. Bennett was extradited from Mexico after being arrested at a hotel in Cancun Saturday.
Bennett's public defender did not return a request for comment.
Barry and Carol Bennett, both 63, were found fatally shot last Wednesday at their home in Long Prairie, a town 124 miles (200 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.
Barry Bennett played 11 seasons in the NFL, including stints with New Orleans Saints, the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Music
Lizzo's big booty balloon also has Minnesota roots
Thanks to a Burnsville company, the singer and rapper wasn't the only local on stage at the VMAs.
Duluth
Superior Street construction in Duluth is cruising, but a barrier to downtown looms
Year three could be the toughest yet.
West Metro
EEOC suit alleges Eden Prairie company fired office staffer because she needed crutches
The federal agency said the woman was told she "would be a safety risk if she returned on crutches" after surgery.
St. Paul
Former St. Paul teacher can seek punitive damages from district, judge rules
He's suing St. Paul district, alleging retaliation for criticizing discipline plan.
Local
Some Twin Cities Lyft drivers upset with change in pay
Drivers are now paid while en route to pick up passengers, but what they earn per mile is less.