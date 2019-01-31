ST. LOUIS — A judge has approved reduced bail for a St. Louis police officer accused in the death of a colleague.
Nathaniel Hendren is charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the Jan. 24 death of Officer Katlyn Alix. Prosecutors allege that Hendren and Alix were taking turns pointing a gun loaded with one bullet at each other and pulling the trigger. They say Alix died after being shot in the chest.
Hendren was initially jailed on $50,000 bail. His attorney, Talmage E. Newton IV, asked Circuit Judge David Roither to allow Hendren to post 10 percent, or $5,000. Roither instead raised bail to $100,000 but agreed to let Hendren be freed if he posts 10 percent, or $10,000.
If freed, Hendren will be on house arrest and must turn over guns and his passport.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.