MOORPARK, Calif. — A big-rig truck driver has been arrested after authorities spotted a phony license plate on his rig.
How could they tell?
Well, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department says the 1960s-style yellow-on-black plate had wobbly letters and numbers. Also, instead of "CALIFORNIA," it read "CALIFAS."
The department said Monday that a motorcycle officer spotted the plate and pulled the driver over in the city of Moorpark, northwest of Los Angeles.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, possessing methamphetamine, being an unlicensed driver and having an active arrest warrant.
The tractor-trailer was towed away because authorities say it was unsafe.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Cadet to be removed from Army ROTC for 'pro-Nazism' tweets
A cadet will be removed from the Army Reserve Officers Training Corps for posting racist, anti-Semitic, homophobic and "pro-Nazism" messages on social media, an Army…
Nation
Teen accused of leaving newborn in dumpster cited for abuse
A teenager accused of abandoning her newborn baby in a building's dumpster in Northern California in scorching heat was cited for child abuse and will be released to her parents after she leaves the hospital, police said.
Variety
Holy Cross order releases list of accused abusive priests
The Roman Catholic religious order that founded the University of Notre Dame has identified 14 priests and one seminarian who it says were credibly accused of sexually abusing minors across the country since the 1940s.
Variety
Woman sues over alleged sex assault by UCLA gynecologist
A woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by a gynecologist who worked for the University of California, Los Angeles, has sued the university's regents, the doctor and 20 other parties.
Variety
Federal hate crime charges filed in black church fires
The U.S. Justice Department says it's filing federal hate crime charges against a Louisiana man in connection with three fires that destroyed African American churches earlier this year.