FRISCO, Texas — Dominique Badji scored twice, Bressan added another and FC Dallas beat Toronto FC 3-0 on Saturday night.
Badji's short tap-in from the left of the goal at the 41st minute drew the ire of Toronto defenders who argued he was offsides but the goal stood. Bressan scored his first goal of the season on a quick header off a corner kick in the 51st.
Badji finished the scoring in the 58th, taking a pass on an uncontested run down the left and bending a shot in.
Sixteen-year-old Ricardo Pepi made his MLS debut for Dallas (7-6-4), entering the game in the 84th minute.
FC Dallas has three wins in its last five games. Toronto FC (5-7-4) is winless since May 4.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Woodruff scheduled to start as Milwaukee hosts Cincinnati
Cincinnati Reds (36-39, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (41-36, second in the NL Central)Milwaukee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Anthony DeSclafani…
Twins
Twins play the Royals after Berrios' solid performance
Minnesota Twins (50-26, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (26-51, fifth in the AL Central)Kansas City, Kansas; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES:…
Twins
LEADING OFF: Pujols wrapup in St Louis, Astros-Yanks streak
A look at what's happening around the majors today:ALBERT'S ALLEYAlbert Pujols wraps up his reunion at Busch Stadium, where the adoring St. Louis fans get…
Twins
Dickerson, bullpen help Giants beat Diamondbacks 7-4
Alex Dickerson has had two nights to remember in his return to the big leagues.
MN United
Valeri scores, adds 3 assists as Timbers stop Dynamo 4-0
Diego Valeri scored on a penalty kick and added three assists, leading the Portland Timbers to a 4-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night.