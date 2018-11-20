Climbing the charts
 
Wisconsin sophomore Jonathan Taylor is 29th in Big Ten career rushing leaders with 3,846 yards. Here are the leaders:
 
R. Dayne, Wis. 7,125
A. Griffin, Ohio St. 5,589
J. Jackson, NW 5,440
A. Thompson, Ind. 5,299
M. Ball, Wis. 5,140
M. Hart, Mich. 5,040
M. Gordon, Wis. 4,915
L. White, Mich. St. 4,887
A. Davis, Wis. 4,676
A. Abdullah, Neb. 4,588

D. Thompson, Min. 4,518 