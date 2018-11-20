Climbing the charts
Wisconsin sophomore Jonathan Taylor is 29th in Big Ten career rushing leaders with 3,846 yards. Here are the leaders:
R. Dayne, Wis. 7,125
A. Griffin, Ohio St. 5,589
J. Jackson, NW 5,440
A. Thompson, Ind. 5,299
M. Ball, Wis. 5,140
M. Hart, Mich. 5,040
M. Gordon, Wis. 4,915
L. White, Mich. St. 4,887
A. Davis, Wis. 4,676
A. Abdullah, Neb. 4,588
D. Thompson, Min. 4,518
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Star Tribune All-Metro second team defense
SECOND TEAMLinemen• Kyle Atkinson, Burnsville• Andrew Mollison, SMB• Raphael Orubo, Woodbury• Jason Samec, St. Thomas AcademyLinebackers• Sam Fritz, Spring Lake…
Sports
Star Tribune All-Metro second team offense
SECOND TEAMQuarterback• Cole Kramer, Eden PrairieRunning backs• Brian Curtis Jr., Lakeville North• Corbin Leflay, Hastings• Brendan McFadden, St. Thomas AcademyReceivers•
Wolves
Conley and Gasol lead Grizzlies past Mavericks 98-88
Mike Conley scored 28 points, Marc Gasol had 17 points and 15 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Dallas Mavericks 98-88 on Monday night.
Gophers
Kabengele scores 18 points as Florida State routs Canisius
Mfiondu Kabengele knew he was ready to make the jump from reserve to a major contributor this season.
Wild
Hoffman's point streak at 16 games, Florida top Senators 7-5
Mike Hoffman scored and extended his point streak to 16 games in his return to Ottawa after being traded to Florida, and the Panthers topped the Senators 7-5 Monday night.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.