MILWAUKEE _ Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $2.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 46 cents per share.

The manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow posted revenue of $110.6 million in the period.

Badger Meter shares have increased 5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 1 percent in the last 12 months.

