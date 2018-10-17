MILWAUKEE _ Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $2.9 million.
On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 46 cents per share.
The manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow posted revenue of $110.6 million in the period.
Badger Meter shares have increased 5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 1 percent in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BMI
