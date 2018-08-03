EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Severe weather forced fans at Beyonce and Jay-Z's concert out of their seats to wait inside MetLife Stadium because of bad weather in the area.
Officials said Thursday night in East Rutherford, New Jersey — where the New York Giants and New York Jets play — that concertgoers must head inside while it rained before the performers took the stage. Officials said a thunderstorm was on its way.
DJ Khaled performed Thursday, bringing Fabolous, Jim Jones, Bazzi and Freeway onstage. The duo Chloe x Halle, who are signed to Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment, also performed.
The concert started at 11:08 p.m. and Beyonce thanked the crowd for staying around.
Beyonce and Jay-Z also have a show planned Friday at MetLife.
