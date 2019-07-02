Minneapolis park officials have closed three city beaches after levels of E. coli bacteria exceeded state guidelines.

The 32nd Street and Thomas beaches at Bde Maka Ska, formerly known as Lake Calhoun, and the Lake Hiawatha Beach were closed Tuesday. Large amounts of stormwater flowed into the lakes after heavy rains Sunday and Monday, likely causing the high bacteria levels.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board routinely monitors bacteria levels and closes the beaches when needed. So far, there have been no reports that swimmers have become ill from swimming at these beaches.

The city’s other beaches are open, including North Beach at Bde Maka Ska and the 50th Street and Main beaches at Lake Nokomis.

Park officials will take new water samples on Wednesday and will reopen the beaches when bacteria levels meet state guidelines. The Park Board posts bacteria test results on its website.