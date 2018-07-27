A truck fire on northbound Interstate 494 at Lake Road in Woodbury has spawned a major backup. Traffic is at a near standstill as far back as Maxwell Avenue in Newport. This might be the day to take Hwy. 61 up to Lower Afton Road, then head east over to I-494.
Traffic is also stacked up on westbound Interstate 694 at Hwy. 61 where a tanker had burst into flames earlier. Expect backups to kick in at McKnight Road.
And to complete the trifecta, there is this vehicle fire on eastbound I-694 at Main Street in Fridley.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From The Drive
Local
Backup several miles long on I-494 in Woodbury due to truck fire
And at 7:40 a.m., a third car fire broke out on eastbound Interstate 694 in Fridley.
Local
Gomm funeral procession could bring traffic delays
Motorists can expect to encounter traffic delays as the procession makes its way from the church to Roselawn Cemetery in Roseville.
Local
Crashes slow the drive in St. Paul, Eden Prairie
Commuters on westbound I-94 in St. Paul are experiencing a slightly longer drive than normal, and that's due to a crash on the right shoulder at Hwy. 52. Look for delays back at Johnson Parkway.
Local
Late rush hour commuters find congestion loosening
Commuters heading into the office during the late portion of the rush hour will find traffic moving well on most routes across the system as earlier crashes and stalls have cleared..
Local
Car fire clears in Lino Lake, traffic recovering
A flurry of wrecks just after 8 a.m. are making for a tough commute for the latter portion of the rush hour.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.