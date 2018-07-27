A truck fire on northbound Interstate 494 at Lake Road in Woodbury has spawned a major backup. Traffic is at a near standstill as far back as Maxwell Avenue in Newport. This might be the day to take Hwy. 61 up to Lower Afton Road, then head east over to I-494.



Traffic is also stacked up on westbound Interstate 694 at Hwy. 61 where a tanker had burst into flames earlier. Expect backups to kick in at McKnight Road.

And to complete the trifecta, there is this vehicle fire on eastbound I-694 at Main Street in Fridley.



