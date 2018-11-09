Xcel Energy Center just gave many men around the Twin Cities two possible holiday gift ideas for their spouses, partners or maybe even moms: Tickets to newly announced shows by the Backstreet Boys and Michael Bublé.

BACKSTREET BOYS (July 20): As if the New Kids on the Block concert already announced for Xcel Center on June 11 wasn’t enough flashback boy-band nostalgia for one summer at one arena, BSB will land there a month later with a would-be comeback album in tow. The quintet’s new record, “DNA,” lands Jan. 25 and features collaborations with such current Top 40 tastemakers as Lauv, Andy Grammer and DNCE cohort Stuart Chrichton.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster and the arena box office. The promoter Live Nation, which often holds back tickets for expensive “platinum” seats and other pricing manipulation in publicly owned arenas such as the X, did not issue ticket prices with its announcement. Opening acts for the show have also not been announced yet.

MICHAEL BUBLÉ (March 18): The smooth-voiced candlelight crooner is returning to the X behind a new album, titled “love. love,” which he’s so confident his fans will love, love, love he’s including a digital or CD copy of it with all ticket purchases to his shows.

Prices for his seats also are not yet listed, but they go on sale Nov. 19, with pre-sale options starting Tuesday. The concert is being billed as an "evening with" performance, meaning a longer set with no opener. His St. Paul show falls between multi-night stands at Madison Square Garden in New York and Staples Center in Los Angeles.