The first day of school for most Minnesota students was particularly poignant for the 350 high school students of Minnehaha Academy Tuesday morning.

They filed into Minnehaha Academy’s new Upper School in Mendota Heights, which will be the school’s temporary home after a gas explosion Aug. 2 killed two employees and damaged their south Minneapolis campus beyond use.

Hashtag used after the Upper School explosion now displayed on the walls inside the new school.

Many students arrived wearing the school color red. Some seniors were trying to grill hot dogs and hamburgers in the parking lot before school.

Students say the new school feels more like a college campus. That makes sense: The school is in the space occupied by Sanford-Brown College until it closed in June.

While most public schools statewide open on Tuesday, some like Minneapolis were allowed to open a week early.