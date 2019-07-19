– The excitement that always surrounds Tiger Woods even brought out the hired help near the fourth hole at Royal Portrush.

They couldn't help his sore back, or his soaring score at the British Open.

The Masters champion, a three-time winner on the British Open's links courses, shot a 7-over-par 78 on a wet and windy Thursday, his highest first-round score at the tournament and third-highest opening at a major.

"I hit a lot of missed shots. They were all left," Woods said. "Wasn't hitting it solid. Everything was off the heel."

Woods started with four consecutive pars, but with his back always an issue following four surgeries over three years to 2017, his score began to balloon. A bogey on the fifth was followed by a double bogey on the sixth. Then another bogey.

He racked up six extra shots over those next six holes, getting only one par along the way.

"I'm just not moving as well as I'd like. And unfortunately, you've got to be able to move, and especially under these conditions, shape the golf ball. And I didn't do it," Woods said. "I didn't shape the golf ball at all. Everything was left-to-right. And wasn't hitting very solidly."

His only birdie came on No. 15. Woods celebrated by holding out both arms to receive the applause of the crowd, then licked his index finger and raised his arm.

Woods came into the British Open knowing he wasn't fully healthy, and knowing he never may be again. He even joked ahead of the tournament that his aches and pains are so common now they are the new normal.

Because of that, he has been playing less on the tour. He hasn't competed since June 16 at the U.S. Open, and has only 10 rounds under his belt since his victory in the Masters.

"Just Father Time and some procedures I've had over the time. Just the way it's going to be," Woods said. "One of the reasons why I'm playing less tournaments this year is that I can hopefully prolong my career, and be out here for a little bit longer."

After a 78, he might have only one more day to play in Northern Ireland. Only seven players were behind him on the leaderboard.

"I have to be realistic about my expectations and hopefully peaking at the right time," Woods said. "I peaked at Augusta well. And hopefully I can peak a few more times this year."