Arctic Air Over The Great Lakes

This is what an Arctic air mass looks like when it's over the Great Lakes. Mostly clear skies reveal streaks of lake effect snow bands stretched across expansive bodies of water, which deposit heavy snow over eastern and southeastern shores of each lake. Sure is pretty, ain't it?

__________________________________________________________________________

-56F in Cotton, MN Thursrday Morning !!!!

WOW! Now that is cold! According to the National Weather Service in Duluth, a CO-OP oberserver in Cotton, MN reported the actual low temperature of -56F early Thursday morning!

____________________________________________________________________________

Hundreds of Record Lows Tied or Broken

According to the Midwestern Region Climte Center, there have been hundreds of daily low temperature records tied or broken over the last few days. Iterestingly, several locations set all-time low minimum and maximum temperature records too!

____________________________________________________________________________

"NASA watches wild polar vortex from space"

"While people down on Earth are freezing their tushies off as a polar vortex sweeps across parts of the US, NASA's eyes in the sky are looking down from the cold environs of space. The space agency posted a Wednesday update with a view from its Terra satellite. The Terra image on Sunday showed "cloud streets," long stripes of cumulus clouds, and snow reaching across the Great Lakes. NASA also shared a look at the cold air mass reaching down into the northern US as envisioned with data run through the GEOS-5 global atmospheric model. "Measurements of temperature, moisture, wind speeds and directions, and other conditions are compiled from NASA satellites and other sources, and then added to the model to closely simulate observed reality," says NASA."

See more from CNET HERE:

___________________________________________________________________________

"Talk about the polar vortex! A list of the coldest weather ever recorded in each state"

"A devastating cold front, complete with extreme low temperatures, wind and precipitation, is hitting much of the United States this week. The phenomenon, known popularly as a "polar vortex," will move across the Midwest and Northeast, keeping temperatures in many places well below freezing for an extended period of time – and wind chill levels at life-threatening lows.In parts of Minnesota, the wind chill factor could reach as low at -65 degrees Fahrenheit. Chicago might break its record low for temperature excluding wind chill, -27 degrees Fahrenheit, set on Jan 20, 1985. But even if temperatures fall below that level, it will likely not come close to Illinois’ all-time low temperature, a staggering -36 degrees Fahrenheit set in Bloomington in 1999. Based on records from the State Climate Extremes Committee, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the coldest temperature on record in every state. Most state record lows have lasted for decades, in some cases over a century, and as U.S. average temperatures continue to rise, record high temperatures being set are exceeding record low temperatures by a ratio of 2:1. Only two states' record low temperatures have been set in the 21st century. The vast majority of states' record lows have stood unbroken for well over 50 years."

See more from USA Today HERE:

___________________________________________________________________________

Cold Wind Chill Through AM Friday

Here' are the expected wind chills AM Friday, which will still be cold, but certainly not as cold as they have been over the last few days. The good news is that most of us should be able to enjoy wind chill values above 0F by Friday afternoon.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Weather Outlook Friday

While Friday morning will still start on another sub-zero note, daytime highs will actually warm above 0F, which will be the first time since earlier this week! After being as cold as we've been Friday is going to feel like a tropical heatwave! However, note that temps will still be anywhere from -5F to -15F below average. Hey, at least we're heading in the right direction!

________________________________________________________________________

So Long Arctic Air!

The blob of Arctic air that brought us some of the coldest temps we've seen since February 1996 will continue to ooze east as we head into the weekend. In its wake, we have a very mild bias that is expected to take over much of the Upper Midwest that has been in a deep freeze over the last several days. Not only do we get above 0F again, but we will also have a couple/few days above freezing (32F), which will "Feel" almost 100F warmer than it did earlier this week.

_______________________________________________________________________ Early February Thaw Yep it was cold, but the extended forecast gives us a few deep breaths back this weekend with highs warming above the freezing mark (32F). Enjoy it because it appears that cooler than average temps return as we head into the first full week of February. _____________________________________________________________________________ "The science behind the polar vortex"

"The polar vortex is a large area of low pressure and cold air surrounding the Earth's North and South poles. The term vortex refers to the counter-clockwise flow of air that helps keep the colder air close to the poles (left globe). Often during winter in the Northern Hemisphere, the polar vortex will become less stable and expand, sending cold Arctic air southward over the United States with the jet stream (right globe). The polar vortex is nothing new – in fact, it's thought that the term first appeared in an 1853 issue of E. Littell's Living Age. "

________________________________________________________________________

A Look Back At The Cold Snap...

Take a look at the series of images below, which shows the very large lob of Arctic air across parts of the Midwest/Northeast. While this air is significantly well below average, note how warm it is across much of the rest of the Northern Hemisphere and World. According to Climate Reanalyzer and the images below, temps in the Northern Hemisphere and World are running above average.





_________________________________________________________________________

Our Next Precip Chance

Here's our next precipitation chance, which looks to roll in late weekend/early next week with an icy mix early, followed by snow thereafter. Keep in mind that snow accumulations will be possible, especially across western and northern Minnesota.

________________________________________________________________________ Ice Safety Reminder

Recent mild December weather has made for fairly unsafe ice condtions across parts of the state. The MN DNR has some basic guidelines on how thick the ice should be before you even think about stepping out onto the ice! Also remember that ice is NEVER 100% SAFE! See more from the MN DNR HERE:



________________________________________________________________________

Back Above 0 Degrees today... Finally!

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.

Welcome to the #BoldNorth, where beer freezes in your garage during the day and food freezers are nearly 20 to 40 degrees warmer than the outside temperature at night... Think about that! I still can't feel my face, but we just survived the coldest air since February 1996, nearly 23 years ago. Kids are grumbling that they had to go back to school today, but parents are secretly rejoicing that they've managed to pry devices and game controllers from their hands. Temps in the Twin Cities get above the zero degree mark on Friday for the first time in roughly 80 hours! That's a little more than 3 days, but impressively, the longest stretch of sub-zero temps was set Dec. 31, 1911 to Jan. 8, 1912 at 186 hours, nearly 8 days long. Ouch! Considering the coldest wind chill of -55 degrees PM Tuesday/AM Wednesday, it is going to "feel" nearly 100 degrees warmer on Sunday as temps warm into the low/mid 40s. Unreal! Weather conditions look fairly active early next week as an icy mix Monday turns to snow Tuesday into Wednesday.

_____________________________________________