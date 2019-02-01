Arctic Air Over The Great Lakes
This is what an Arctic air mass looks like when it's over the Great Lakes. Mostly clear skies reveal streaks of lake effect snow bands stretched across expansive bodies of water, which deposit heavy snow over eastern and southeastern shores of each lake. Sure is pretty, ain't it?
-56F in Cotton, MN Thursrday Morning !!!!
WOW! Now that is cold! According to the National Weather Service in Duluth, a CO-OP oberserver in Cotton, MN reported the actual low temperature of -56F early Thursday morning!
____________________________________________________________________________
Hundreds of Record Lows Tied or Broken
According to the Midwestern Region Climte Center, there have been hundreds of daily low temperature records tied or broken over the last few days. Iterestingly, several locations set all-time low minimum and maximum temperature records too!
"NASA watches wild polar vortex from space"
"While people down on Earth are freezing their tushies off as a polar vortex sweeps across parts of the US, NASA's eyes in the sky are looking down from the cold environs of space. The space agency posted a Wednesday update with a view from its Terra satellite. The Terra image on Sunday showed "cloud streets," long stripes of cumulus clouds, and snow reaching across the Great Lakes. NASA also shared a look at the cold air mass reaching down into the northern US as envisioned with data run through the GEOS-5 global atmospheric model. "Measurements of temperature, moisture, wind speeds and directions, and other conditions are compiled from NASA satellites and other sources, and then added to the model to closely simulate observed reality," says NASA."
"Talk about the polar vortex! A list of the coldest weather ever recorded in each state"
"A devastating cold front, complete with extreme low temperatures, wind and precipitation, is hitting much of the United States this week. The phenomenon, known popularly as a "polar vortex," will move across the Midwest and Northeast, keeping temperatures in many places well below freezing for an extended period of time – and wind chill levels at life-threatening lows.In parts of Minnesota, the wind chill factor could reach as low at -65 degrees Fahrenheit. Chicago might break its record low for temperature excluding wind chill, -27 degrees Fahrenheit, set on Jan 20, 1985. But even if temperatures fall below that level, it will likely not come close to Illinois’ all-time low temperature, a staggering -36 degrees Fahrenheit set in Bloomington in 1999. Based on records from the State Climate Extremes Committee, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the coldest temperature on record in every state. Most state record lows have lasted for decades, in some cases over a century, and as U.S. average temperatures continue to rise, record high temperatures being set are exceeding record low temperatures by a ratio of 2:1. Only two states' record low temperatures have been set in the 21st century. The vast majority of states' record lows have stood unbroken for well over 50 years."
Early February Thaw
Yep it was cold, but the extended forecast gives us a few deep breaths back this weekend with highs warming above the freezing mark (32F). Enjoy it because it appears that cooler than average temps return as we head into the first full week of February.
"The science behind the polar vortex"
________________________________________________________________________
A Look Back At The Cold Snap...
Take a look at the series of images below, which shows the very large lob of Arctic air across parts of the Midwest/Northeast. While this air is significantly well below average, note how warm it is across much of the rest of the Northern Hemisphere and World. According to Climate Reanalyzer and the images below, temps in the Northern Hemisphere and World are running above average.
_________________________________________________________________________
Our Next Precip Chance
Here's our next precipitation chance, which looks to roll in late weekend/early next week with an icy mix early, followed by snow thereafter. Keep in mind that snow accumulations will be possible, especially across western and northern Minnesota.
________________________________________________________________________
________________________________________________________________________
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.
Welcome to the #BoldNorth, where beer freezes in your garage during the day and food freezers are nearly 20 to 40 degrees warmer than the outside temperature at night... Think about that!
I still can't feel my face, but we just survived the coldest air since February 1996, nearly 23 years ago. Kids are grumbling that they had to go back to school today, but parents are secretly rejoicing that they've managed to pry devices and game controllers from their hands.
Temps in the Twin Cities get above the zero degree mark on Friday for the first time in roughly 80 hours! That's a little more than 3 days, but impressively, the longest stretch of sub-zero temps was set Dec. 31, 1911 to Jan. 8, 1912 at 186 hours, nearly 8 days long. Ouch!
Considering the coldest wind chill of -55 degrees PM Tuesday/AM Wednesday, it is going to "feel" nearly 100 degrees warmer on Sunday as temps warm into the low/mid 40s. Unreal! Weather conditions look fairly active early next week as an icy mix Monday turns to snow Tuesday into Wednesday.
_____________________________________________
Extended Forecast
FRIDAY: Back above 0F... Finally! Winds: S 5-10. High: 19.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and quiet. Not as cold. Winds: S 5. Low: 15.
SATURDAY: February thaw. Feels MUCH warmer. Winds:S 5-10. High: 36.
SUNDAY: What Polar Vortex? 40s with PM drizzle. Winds: ENE 5-10. Wake-up: 31. High: 44.
MONDAY: Icy mix turns to snow late. Winds: WNW 15-30. Wake-up: 24. High: 28.
TUESDAY: Snow develops late. Coating possible. Winds: ENE 5-15. Wake-up: 2. High: 16.
WEDNESDAY: Lingering snow. Another cold blast. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 3. High: 13.
THURSDAY: Cold bright sunshine. Winds: WSW 5-10. Wake-up: -10 High: 3.
______________________________________________________
This Day in Weather History
February 1st
1931: A 'heat wave' develops across southern Minnesota. St. Peter hits 60.
_______________________________________________________
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
February 1st
Average High: 25F (Record: 54F set in 1931)
Average Low: 9F (Record: -28F set in 1951)
Record Rainfall: 0.89" set in 1922
Record Snowfall: 6.7" set in 2004
_________________________________________________________
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
February 1st
Sunrise: 7:33am
Sunset: 5:21pm
Hours of Daylight: ~9 hours & 48 minutes
Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 34 seconds
Daylight GAINED since winter solstice (December 21st): ~1 hour and 2 minutes
__________________________________________________________
Moon Phase for February 1st at Midnight
2.6 Days Before New Moon
___________________________________
What's in the Night Sky?
According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights:
"Have you seen Saturn yet? It’s just now returning to the east before sunup. Before dawn on February 2, 2019, see if you can catch the slender waning crescent moon near Saturn. Watch for the twosome to appear low in the southeast as darkness gives way to dawn (90 to 75 minutes before sunrise). Can’t spot ’em? Try using the brilliant planets Venus and Jupiter as guides. A line between these two bright worlds will point to the moon and Saturn near the sunrise point on the horizon. That’ll be true no matter where you are on the globe. For the most favorable view of the moon and Saturn, from anywhere worldwide, find an unobstructed horizon in the direction of sunrise. From northerly latitudes in particular, the moon and Saturn will be nestling low in the morning twilight. Bring along binoculars if you have them, especially if your viewing conditions are less than ideal. The rising times of the moon and Saturn will vary around the world. At more southerly latitudes, the moon and Saturn rise before dawn’s first light; and at more northerly latitudes, the moon and Saturn come up closer to sunrise. Click here to find out the rising times for the U.S. or Canada."
7 Day Precipitation Potential
According to NOAA's WPC, the 7 day precipitation potential shows heavier moisture across the Western part of the country, especially in California. Another round of heavier moisture looks possible across the Gulf Coast States once again.
_____________________________________________________________________________
__________________________________________________________________________
"Are record snowstorms proof that global warming isn’t happening?"
No. Snowstorms require two things: moisture and freezing air temperatures. There are plenty of places where winter temperatures would have to rise by 10, 20, even 30 degrees Fahrenheit before it would stop snowing. Until then, snowstorms remain quite possible, and natural climate patterns and random variability will still lead to winters that are unusually cold and snowy in different locations. One way to demonstrate that record snowstorms aren’t incompatible with a warmer climate is to look back at the historical record snowstorms and the seasonal conditions that spawned them. An analysis of such storms between 1961-2010 showed that while most extreme snow storms did occur in seasons that were colder and wetter than average, about 35 percent of snow seasons that produced extreme snow events were warmer than average, and 30 percent were drier than average. Summarizing that analysis as part of a “state of the science” review of climate change and extreme storms in 2014, a group of scientists concluded: even if temperatures continue to warm as they have over the past several decades for the next few decades at least, then such record storms are possible, as they have been observed during otherwise warmer- and drier-than average seasons."
"Scientists Solve the Mystery of Why the Northern and Southern Lights Don't Match"
"A leading explanation for the different patterns seen in Earth’s northern and southern auroras has been ruled out. Earth’s auroras, which colorfully illuminate the skies at high latitudes, are among the most spectacular phenomena on the planet. These radiant light shows are also filled with mysteries, including odd asymmetries between the patterns of Northern and Southern lights, first noticed by scientists in 2009. After ten years of puzzling over this unexpected imbalance between polar auroras, researchers led by Anders Ohma, a graduate student at the University of Bergen in Norway, think the answer could be the tilted pressure that the solar wind exerts on Earth’s magnetic field."
See more from Motherboard HERE:
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.