There will be no early blooms to ease cabin fever this year. A rite of spring, the annual flower show created by Bachman’s for Galleria Shopping Center in Edina, has been canceled as a coronavirus precaution.

The decision was based on Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz’s recommendation to limit crowds of 250 or more, as well as President Donald Trump’s recommendation to avoid gatherings of 10 or more, according to a news release from Galleria.

Bachman’s has already grown the 1,000-plus plants required to carry out this year’s theme, “Sugar Coated,” designed by Twin Cities landscape architect Bryan Kramer. The candy-colored blooms will be donated to organizations that have already been selected.

Galleria remains open, with reduced hours and intensified cleaning and sanitization procedures, according to the release, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

