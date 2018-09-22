METZ, France — Qualifier Matthias Bachinger of Germany rallied past second-seeded Kei Nishikori to reach his first ATP final at the Moselle Open on Saturday.
The 31-year-old Bachinger won 2-6, 6-4, 7-5 at the indoor tournament and will next take on two-time champion Gilles Simon, who eased past Radu Albot of Moldova 6-3, 6-1.
"This has been my biggest success in my career. Kei is such a great player," Bachinger said.
The German veteran trailed 3-4, 0-40 in the third set but won five straight points to hold his serve, and made the decisive break in the 12th game.
The 166th-ranked Bachinger is guaranteed to move up more than 30 spots in the ATP rankings.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Hartman: Cousins lifting Vikings toward the top on offense
While the Vikings have had dominant defenses under coach Mike Zimmer, it has been some time since they had a dominant offense. Kirk Cousins is looking to change that.
Sports
Sid's jottings
JOTTINGS • The Vikings will go up against Bills quarterback Josh Allen, the No. 7 overall pick this year. Allen was coached at…
Golf
Sepp Straka leads Web.com Tour Championship
Sepp Straka moved into position Saturday to earn a PGA Tour card in the Web.com Tour Championship, shooting a 7-under 64 to take the third-round lead.
Vikings
Vikings vs. Bills: The 16.5-point spread might be tougher than the foe
Bet them to cover a 16½-point spread at your own risk. But with rookie Josh Allen making his second career start, at U.S. Bank Stadium,…
MN United
Real Madrid leads La Liga thanks to goal on video review
It took some help from video review to put Real Madrid on top in the Spanish league.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.