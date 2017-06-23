An infant accidentally run over Friday afternoon in Anoka County city of Nowthen is in the hospital but is expected to survive, authorities said.

An ambulance and two squad cars were dispatched to the 5500 block of NW. Old Viking Boulevard at 12:23 p.m. When they arrived they found the almost 1-year-old girl partially underneath the vehicle’s tires. She was freed and taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment, said Cmdr. Paul Sommer of the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

The girl and her mother had been in the backyard of the residence. The mother briefly stepped inside the house and the unattended child made her way over to a car parked in the garage. At that time, the girl’s 54-year-old grandmother got in the car to go to an appointment, and unaware that the girl was present, backed out of the garage and struck the girl. Sommer said.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the accident, which remains under investigation.