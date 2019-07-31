LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Zoo says a Northwest Bornean orangutan has given birth to her first baby.
Zoo spokesman Lamor Williams says Wednesday that mother Berani delivered the baby on July 28. The baby, which is not yet named, is the fifth born to Bandar, the father.
Williams says the baby is part of the Orangutan Species Survival Plan, which manages orangutans in Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited zoos.
The World Wildlife Fund lists Bornean orangutans as critically endangered, one step below extinct in the wild. According to the WWF, their populations have declined by more than 50% over the past 60 years.
