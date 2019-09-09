More from Star Tribune
National
Trump's North Carolina rally to be a test for his clout, GOP
President Donald Trump's rally in North Carolina will serve as a measure of his clout in trying to elect a Republican to the House in a closely watched special election that's seen as a tossup race.
Local
As parties court small-dollar donors, undecided Democrats back multiple candidates
Macey Meyer never considered herself the type to donate to a presidential campaign. Then she watched the first Democratic presidential primary debates. The 26-year-old restaurant…
National
Congress returns to McConnell's legislative 'graveyard'
Facing criticism that the Senate has become little more than what one member calls an "expensive lunch club," Congress returns for the fall session Monday with pressure mounting on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to address gun violence, election security and other issues.
National
Minnesota oil pipeline fight highlights Democratic dilemmas
A divisive fight over the future of a crude-oil pipeline across Minnesota is pinning presidential candidates between environmentalists and trade unions in a 2020 battleground state, testing their campaign promises to ease away from fossil fuels.