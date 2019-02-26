UPLAND, Calif. — Authorities say they've found a baby girl dead inside a Southern California apartment after the mother threw her son and herself from a balcony.

The woman and the young boy are hospitalized in stable condition.

The Southern California News Group says neighbors called Upland police after they saw the woman throw the boy from the second-story balcony late Tuesday morning. When officers arrived, she jumped to the concrete below.

Officers who entered the apartment found a girl who wasn't breathing. Police Capt. Marcelo Blanco says the infant had a fractured skull and other injuries.

Blanco says the mother is speaking to investigators but other details haven't been released.

Upland is about 40 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.