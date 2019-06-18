NEW YORK — Police say what appeared to be a dead infant found outside a park in New York City turned out to be a realistic-looking doll.
A runner spotted what she thought was a baby shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday in a grassy area outside Crocheron Park in the Bayside neighborhood of Queens and called 911.
Police initially reported that a 3-month-old baby was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives descended on the park in droves to look for evidence. A crime scene tent was set up.
But police say a closer look revealed the baby was in fact a doll or prop.
They say the doll was wearing a diaper and had bruising suggestive of having once been a living infant.
The episode is under investigation.
