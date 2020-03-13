Like many first-time parents, Jon Borgese, a tech executive in Manhattan, had heard the buzz around the Baby Brezza formula maker, a countertop device that automatically dispenses warm bottles of formula at the touch of a button.

The $200 machine, widely available at retailers like Amazon, Target and Buy Buy Baby, markets itself as the “most advanced way” to mix powdered baby formula and water “to perfect consistency.”

But after Borgese and his wife, Nicole, started giving the machine-mixed formula bottles last year to their 2-month-old daughter, Lily, she became fussy and began to look thin, he said. The couple took her to the pediatrician, who confirmed that Lily was losing weight and sent her for medical tests to determine the cause.

The problem was the Baby Brezza gadget, which had dispensed watery formula with insufficient nutrients for the baby, said Dr. Julie Capiola, Lily’s pediatrician. Borgese said he had since filed two class-action lawsuits against the machine’s maker, claiming the device was defective.

“You don’t want any baby or any parent to go through this,” he said, adding that Lily gained weight once the family stopped using the formula maker. “It was very, very upsetting.”

Borgese was one of many parents who have reported problems with the Baby Brezza formula machine, which was the top-selling baby feeding accessory in the United States over the past two years, according to the NPD Group, a market research company. On Amazon, Facebook, Better Business Bureau and parenting forums, people have posted more than 100 complaints saying the machines dispensed incorrect or inconsistent amounts of water or baby formula.

Separately, five pediatricians described to the New York Times how they had recently treated babies — whose parents had fed them Brezza-dispensed bottles — for failure to thrive, a condition caused by lack of nutrients. The doctors said the health risks could be even more severe because infants’ digestive systems aren’t developed enough to process formula that is too watery or too concentrated.

“It’s fine if it’s your coffee machine and you get more caffeine,” said Dr. Ari Brown, a pediatrician in Austin, Texas. But when it comes to infant formula, she has warned parents against using automated devices like the Baby Brezza, saying it “could potentially be harmful.”

David Contract, marketing team lead for the Betesh Group, a private company in Newark, N.J., that makes the Baby Brezza devices, said the company had carefully calibrated the machines to work with more than 2,000 types of baby formulas and regularly tested the devices for precision.

He said people must clean the machines frequently to prevent powder buildup, which could cause the systems to dispense watery formula — requirements he compared to installing infant car seats correctly.

“We are confident our machine works properly and accurately when it’s used right,” he said. He later added, “I do think there are people who don’t use it properly, who get a bad outcome, who get a watery bottle because they’re not cleaning; they’re not using the right settings.”

While the Food and Drug Administration regulates infant formula as a food and the Consumer Product Safety Commission oversees the safety of “durable” baby products like cribs, each agency initially said the other was responsible for vetting possible inaccuracies with automated baby formula-dispensing machines.

Last month, the commission clarified that it was responsible for overseeing the devices and urged consumers to report any problems to saferproducts.gov.

About half a million of the Brezza machines have been sold in the United States, the Betesh Group said.