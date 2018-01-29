Authorities in Anoka County are reporting the safe return Monday of a 10-month-old boy who is the subject of a child protection investigation, but his biological parents remain on the run.

Ja-Kari Brown, who has serious medical needs, was reported missing about 1½ weeks ago.

Sheriff’s Cmdr. Paul Sommer said the boy “was voluntarily surrendered to County Child Protection by a relative of one of the parents” about 8 a.m.

A recent court order transferred Ja-Kari’s care to Child Protection, but neither parent has complied with the order.

The parents have yet to be located, Sommer said. They are identified as Sharona Nena Jefferson, 27, whose last known address was in Coon Rapids, and James Lavell Brown, 32, whose most recent address is not known.

There are active arrest warrants for both mother and father, authorities said. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office at (763) 427-1212.