CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Baby Archie has made a rare public appearance as his parents, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, continue their first official tour as a family in South Africa.
Meghan had Archie in her arms as the royal couple met with Nobel Peace Prize winner and Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Cape Town.
The youngest member of Britain's royal family had been out of the spotlight since his christening in July.
Archie, born in May, is the first child of Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle and seventh in line to the British throne.
