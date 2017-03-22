Shakespeare's famous star-crossed lovers have been reincarnated as itty bitty babies.

Real-life Romeo and Juliet babies were born 18 hours apart in the same South Carolina hospital and delivered by the same doctor.

First, Morgan Hernandez gave birth to baby Romeo, and then Christiana Shifflett had baby Juliet soon after.

Baby photographer Cassie Clayshulte tipped off hospital staff of the coincidental pairing, and the two moms in adjoining hospital rooms were able to meet.

Clayshulte then posted the story on the Love What Matters Facebook page where the story has been shared more than 6,000 times and attracted over 66,000 likes and 1,100 comments.

Clayshulte wrote: "Both parents had picked these names out early on in their pregnancies and neither couple knew each other until they met today! Both babies have full heads of hair and already make the cutest couple!"

Now, who wants to tell them how the story ends?