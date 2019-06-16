NEW YORK — A Babe Ruth road jersey dating to 1928-30 has sold at auction for $5.64 million.
Hunt Auctions, which handled Saturday's sale, says the price breaks a record for the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever sold. A Ruth jersey from 1920 previously sold for $4,415,658.
The auction was conducted at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees jersey was part of a collection of items that Ruth's family put up for sale. His granddaughter, Linda Ruth Tosetti, says in a statement that a portion of the proceeds will go to charity.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
The Latest: Woodland takes lead into final round of US Open
The Latest on the U.S. Open (all times local):
Twins
Babe Ruth road jersey sells at auction for $5.64 million
A Babe Ruth road jersey dating to 1928-30 has sold at auction for $5.64 million.
Twins
Joe Mauer's speech from the Twins' ceremony to retire his No. 7
"I hope when everyone here tonight sees that No. 7 hanging in the rafters, you all know that you played a role in getting it up there."
Twins
AP source: Yanks near deal to get Encarnación from Mariners
A person familiar with the negotiations says the New York Yankees are close to getting slugger Edwin Encarnación in a trade with the Seattle Mariners.
Wolves
Analysis: Anthony Davis trade a win-win for both sides
The saga is over.When this trade is done, everybody can say they won.The Lakers, the Pelicans, Rich Paul, LeBron James, they all can take a…