The crash of a World War II-era bomber in Connecticut this week has raised questions of whether machines over 70 years old should be flying passengers.
A B-17 went down Wednesday at the Hartford airport, killing seven of the 13 people aboard, after the pilot reported engine trouble.
Some experts say the skill and experience needed to maintain such planes are dwindling.
The accident has cast a pall over the community of history buffs and aviation enthusiasts who love flying aboard vintage planes.
for history buffs and aviation enthusiasts, few thrills compare with that of a flight aboard aircraft like the B-17 Flying Fortress, the World War II bomber that helped smash the Nazi war machine.
