Aziz Ansari, the comic whose career and public image took a hit after being accused of sexual misconduct, has announced a series of "pop-up" shows in Minneapolis.

Acme Comedy Company confirmed Saturday morning that the Emmy-winning star and co-creator of "Master of None" will do two shows a night this Monday through Wednesday. It will be the stand-up's first appearance ever at Acme.

Acme owner Louis Lee said he was not allowed to comment on the appearance. It is the first time the club has ever hosted the stand-up.

Ansari had been riding high after the success of "Parks and Recreation" as well as the Emmy-winning Netflix series, "Master of None." But he all but disappeared from the scene after an article was published this past January in which a woman accused him of sexual misconduct during a date. Ansari has responded that all sexual activity was consensual.

Ansari started re-appearing on stage in early September, largely through last-minute announcements.

Earlier this week, Cosmopolitan's website posted a story entitled, "Should I See Aziz Ansari's New Tour? A Debate." The controversy doesn't seem to have affected local sales. Despite the fact that Acme only shared the booking Saturday with club "insiders," the shows on Monday and Tuesday sold out quickly. As of Saturday afternoon, there were still tickets available for the 7 and 9 p.m. performances on Wednesday.

Information on the $50 tickets can be found at here.

