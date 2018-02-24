The Twins clubhouse is becoming Angels East.

Erick Aybar chatted with the media Saturday afternoon when he stopped and yelled, "Rodney!"

Fernando Rodney, Aybar's former teammate in Anaheim/Los Angeles, yelled back in Spanish from the other side of the clubhouse.

Ervin Santana wasn't around at the time, but he spoke with Aybar about signing with the Twins, influencing his former teammate to sign a minor league deal with an invite to spring training. If Aybar makes the team, he will earn $1.25 million, plus the opportunity to earn more through incentives.

Then, Torii Hunter walked by, saw Aybar and embraced him. Hunter played with Aybar from 2008-2012 with the Angels. LaTroy Hawkins, who played with Aybar in 2012, was nearby. Catcher Bobby Wilson, in camp as a non-roster free agent, also is former teammate.

Reliever Michael Kohn, in camp as a non-roster invite, came up with the Angels and knows Aybar.

The Twins have Angels Envy right now. The next thing you know, T.C. Bear will be replaced by the Rally Monkey.

The Aybar signing is surprising, given that they have utility players in Eduardo Escobar and Ehire Adrianza. But if Escobar is needed to start at third base (while Miguel Sano gets in shape and waits for the league to rule on an assault allegation against him) they are covered. But they apparently are open to a little more competition for Adrianza's spot.

Aybar, 34, has been on winning teams. He's played 17 postseason games. He production has declined, but the Twins are interested in seeing if he can help. Hunter speaks highly of his leadership skills, which could help the younger players in camp.



Here's the Twins lineup for tonight's game against Baltimore. A good group of arms will follow Adalberto Mejia to the mound: Taylor Rogers, Fernando Romero, Trevor Hildenberger, Ryan Pressly and Jake Reed.

Twins

Robbie Grossman, LF

Ehrie Adrianza, SS

Chris Heisey, RF

Kennys Vargas, DH

Brock Stassi, 1B

Gregorio Petit, 3B

Zack Granite, CF

Bobby Wilson, C

Taylor Featherston, 2B

Adalbero Mejia, LHP



Orioles

Tim Beckham, 3B

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Manny Machado, SS

Adam Jones, DH

Trey Mancini, LF

Mark Trumbo, 1B

Craig Gentry, CF

Joey Rickard, RF

Caleb Joseph, C

Nestor Cortes, Jr., LHP