A few months back, Los Angeles Sparks star Candace Parker tweeted her displeasure that the Lynx would have their ring ceremony before playing her team in the opener of the WNBA season, which is this afternoon at Target Center.
Well, the Lynx apparently decided that the Sparks, who lost to them in five games in the WNBA Finals last season, shouldn't have to wait.
While the Sparks were practicing at Target Center, this happened.
So much for manners, huh? Enjoy the rivalry.
