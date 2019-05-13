MINNEAPOLIS — An emergency responder and good Samaritans came to the rescue of an Avon man whose vehicle plunged into a lake.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says authorities think the man suffered a medical issue before his car crashed into Lower Spunk Lake on Friday evening.

The vehicle went in the ditch, hit an approach, went through a yard, hit a raised garden and continued down a hill into the lake.

Authorities say the driver was neither impaired nor distracted. He was not hurt in the crash. His name wasn't immediately released.