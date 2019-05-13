MINNEAPOLIS — An emergency responder and good Samaritans came to the rescue of an Avon man whose vehicle plunged into a lake.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says authorities think the man suffered a medical issue before his car crashed into Lower Spunk Lake on Friday evening.
The vehicle went in the ditch, hit an approach, went through a yard, hit a raised garden and continued down a hill into the lake.
Authorities say the driver was neither impaired nor distracted. He was not hurt in the crash. His name wasn't immediately released.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Assembly Speaker Vos fights redistricting deposition order
Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has appealed a ruling that would force him to be questioned by attorneys representing Democratic voters in a federal redistricting lawsuit.
Variety
Wisconsin tribe accused of embezzling could face $5.5M fines
The National Indian Gaming Commission has proposed fining the St. Croix Chippewa $5.5 million over accusations that the Wisconsin tribe's leaders pocketed at least $1.5 million in casino funds.
Local
Avon man rescued after car plunges into Lower Spunk Lake
An emergency responder and good Samaritans came to the rescue of an Avon man whose vehicle plunged into a lake.
Local
Director of North Dakota State Radio retiring at end of June
The director of North Dakota State Radio is retiring after a decade on the job.
Local
Green Bay mom arrested after crashing SUV with kids inside
Formal charges are pending against a Green Bay woman who police say was driving under the influence with her three small children in the vehicle when she crashed in Ashwaubenon.