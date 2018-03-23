Q: Can you explain “butt dialing” or, more politely, pocket phoning/texting? What is happening in my pocket to trigger a call or text? And how can I set my phone to make sure it doesn’t happen?

A: The so-called “butt dial” owes its less-than-glamorous nickname to the fact that unlocked phones that are shoved into the back pocket of pants have a tendency to place unwanted calls and send garbled texts. But the embarrassing phenomenon is not limited to tight jeans; it can happen anytime you do not turn on the lock screen and put the phone someplace where it can be jostled, including but not limited to a jacket pocket, purse or briefcase. Without the lock screen to temporarily disable input to the phone’s screen or buttons, accidental brushes, taps or bumps can trigger a phone call or garbled text message, especially if the phone is left with the contacts app or keyboard open.

Glitchy system software and malfunctioning screens also can cause unplanned communications. Apple’s Siri, Google Assistant, Microsoft’s Cortana or any voice-activated apps may jump in and make a phone call if the software is set to listen for spoken commands and misinterprets your words.

To help prevent accidental calls and text messages, make sure you hit the Power/Sleep/Wake button to turn off the screen before putting your phone away. If you’re worried that you’ll forget to do that, go into your phone’s display settings, where you should also be able to set an amount of time after which the phone will shut itself off.

If you do not have a lock screen and pass code set on the phone, you should add one to prevent unauthorized access to your device from other people (as well as your own body parts). On an iPhone, open the Settings app and choose Touch ID & Passcode to get to the relevant controls. On an Android phone, go to settings to Security & Location to set up the screen-lock method of your choice. If your phone is set to respond to spoken input, like voice dialing or waking up when you say “Hey, Siri,” your device may also be more prone to accidentally calling out on its own. These features can be controlled in the phone’s settings, as well.

Malware shields

Q: Can rogue Google app developers still sneak malware onto people’s devices with Android app updates once the app has been initially approved as “safe”?

A: Keeping deceptive and malicious apps out of online stores isn’t a battle just for Google. Any company that invites outside developers to create and sell applications through official channels worries about this. Scammers have added new tactics to get their wares onto devices, like hiding code in flashlight and utility apps and releasing “multistage” malware that shows no initial security threat but gradually updates itself with more sinister software once it is installed.

Last year, Google announced a new security service for Android devices called Google Play Protect. In addition to scanning apps for safety before you download them, it also scans the apps on your device for malware. Google can use its Play Protect software to remotely remove the malware.

You can see the Google Play Protect settings on your device by opening the Google Play store icon, tapping the menu button in the upper-left corner and selecting Play Protect. The Play Protect screen shows the apps that Google has scanned recently for security issues.