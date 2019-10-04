If you think an allowance is a dollar bill or two handed to your child each week, think again.

Two-thirds of parents give their child an allowance, and the average weekly amount is $30, according to a survey published this week by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. That's up from $17 in 2016, the group said.

Many children aren't simply getting a handout, though. Four in five parents who give an allowance said they expected their offspring to work for the money — about five hours a week of household chores, on average.

Children whose allowance is based on their completion of chores earn an average of about $6 an hour, an increase of 38% from three years ago. Over the same period, the average hourly pay rate for all Americans rose 10.5%, the institute said, using federal labor statistics.

Three-quarters of adults surveyed said the main reason for giving an allowance was to teach the value of money and financial responsibility. But just 3% said their child mainly put the money aside for savings, a proportion the institute deemed "alarmingly" low. Most said their children spent the money on things like outings with friends, digital devices and entertainment, or toys.

"There is a big disconnect there," said David Almonte, a member of the institute's Financial Literacy Commission.

Almonte said parents should take advantage of "teachable moments" afforded by the allowance. Parents can discuss the difference between "wants" and "needs" when their child wants to buy something with the money and encourage them to save some of the cash each week so they can pay for short-term (pricey video games) or long-term (college) goals.

The average age of a child reported to receive an allowance was 14, but 4% of parents said they provided an allowance to a child who was 22 to 25 years old.

An allowance during the school year, Almont said, shouldn't preclude older children from working over the summer and using some of their earnings to help support themselves.

The findings come from a landline and cellphone survey conducted for the institute by the Harris Poll, which talked to 1,002 adults in August, including 273 parents with at least one child 25 or younger living at home. The margin of sampling error was plus or minus 3 percentage points.