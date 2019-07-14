CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has risen by 10 cents per gallon (3.8 liters) over the past three weeks to $2.83.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that crude oil prices contributed to the increase at the pump. Additionally, gasoline tax hikes took effect in several states starting July 1.
The price is 11 cents lower than what it was a year ago.
The highest average price in the nation is $3.75 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.
The lowest average is $2.30 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The average price of diesel is up by a penny since June 21, to $3.07 per gallon.
