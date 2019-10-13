CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has remained at $2.73 a gallon over the past two weeks.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that within the average, prices in more than half of the cities surveyed fell by several cents while prices mostly rose in cities on the West Coast.
She says the attack on Saudi Arabia's key oil processing facility last month had no effect on gas prices.
The price at the pump is 24 cents lower than it was a year ago.
The highest average price in the nation is $4.20 a gallon in San Francisco. The lowest average is $2.17 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The average price of diesel is down a penny, to $3.06 per gallon.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Proposed 25-story apartment tower sparks debate in Dinkytown
A Chicago developer is pitching an ambitious project that would reinvent a commercial block.
Business
Insider trading
Calyxt Inc. Philippe Dumont, director Shares sold: 236 Price: $4.96 Date: Oct. 2 Directly holds: 1,998 Anna Kozicz-Stankiewicz, director…
Business
Recent bankruptcy filings in Minneapolis and St. Paul
MINNEAPOLIS Tiger Oak Media Inc., 900 S. 3rd St., Minneapolis, filed Oct. 7, 19-43029; Chap. 11; no schedules filed; Craig Bednar, CEO. Stacy Lee Kohout,…
Business
Mergers and acquisitions involving Minnesota companies
9/30, Global Aviation-PrimeFlight Aviation: PrimeFlight Aviation Services has acquired Global Aviation Services, a provider of ground support equipment, fleet and facility maintenance services. 10/1, Clark…
Business
Average US price of gas unchanged over past 2 weeks
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has remained at $2.73 a gallon over the past two weeks.