CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has spiked 7 cents a gallon over the past two weeks, costing $2.97.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says that's 41 cents a gallon higher than at this time last year.
Lundberg said Sunday that rising crude oil prices are the main reason for the increase at the pump.
The highest average price in the contiguous 48 states is $3.82 a gallon in Los Angeles. The lowest average is $2.58 in Houston.
The average price of diesel also rose 7 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.28.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Variety
No Columbus Day in Columbus: City to honor veterans instead
The largest city named for Christopher Columbus has called off its observance of the divisive holiday that honors the explorer, making a savvy move to tie the switch to a politically safe demographic: veterans.
Nation
Average US price of gas spikes 7 cents per gallon to $2.97
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has spiked 7 cents a gallon over the past two weeks, costing $2.97.
National
Ick factor: NYC so far turns up nose at food-scrap recycling
New Yorkers are so far turning up their noses at the city's ambitious organics collection program, which has stalled because not enough people are participating in the often-smelly chore of separating out all those table scraps, spoiled meat, rotten vegetables and cut grass.
Business
Flint residents seek to reinstate Snyder in water lawsuit
Residents and businesses affected by the lead-contaminated water crisis in Flint are asking a judge to reinstate Republican Gov. Rick Snyder and other Michigan officials as defendants in a class-action lawsuit.
Variety
Workers strike at Detroit's Westin Book Cadillac hotel
A union is striking at Detroit's Westin Book Cadillac hotel, saying its workers earn less than counterparts at other Detroit hotels.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.