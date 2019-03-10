CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline is up 6 cents a gallon (3.8 liters) over the past two weeks, to $2.50.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the price at the pump is 9 cents lower than it was a year ago.
The highest average price in the nation is $3.29 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.
The lowest average is $2.13 in St. Louis, Missouri.
The average price of diesel rose 3 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.05.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Boeing likely to face new questions after another 737 crash
Boeing's newest version of its most popular plane is again in the spotlight after a deadly accident in Ethiopia.A Boeing 737 Max 8 operated by…
Business
As a manager, you should help team members share information and experiences
Q: I like sending team members to conferences, panels and other learning activities. But no matter how much I ask, they are not good about…
Business
Recent bankruptcy filings in Minneapolis and St. Paul
MinneapolisBrent James Voeller, also known as BV Fitness Gym 1 LLC, 7636 Ogren Av. NE., Otsego; filed March 4, 19-40598; Chap. 7; assets, $398,111; liabilities,…
Business
Mergers and acquisitions involving Minnesota companies
Target AcquirerDate Location Location Description2/25 Schwan's Co. CJ CheilJedang Corp. CJ CheilJedang, a Korean food company, has completed Bloomington Seoul, South Korea the acquisition of…
Business
More small firms are analyzing social media and analytics to spot trends
Clues for identifying the next big thing come in many forms, if business owners know where to look.