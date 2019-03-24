CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up 16 cents a gallon (3.8 liters) over the past two weeks, to $2.66.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says the rise comes as supplies tighten while refineries undergo maintenance in advance of increased demand during the summer driving season.
Lundberg says Sunday that the current retail price is the same as it was a year ago.
The highest average price in the nation is $3.48 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.
The lowest average is $2.29 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The average price of diesel rose 3 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.08.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Hungry wolves relocated to Isle Royale National Park
A U.S.-Canadian team has successfully relocated about half a dozen gray wolves to Isle Royale National Park in Michigan.
National
The Latest: Warren says Washington beholden to NRA
The Latest on the 2020 campaign season (all times Eastern):2:30 p.m.Sen. Elizabeth Warren says the National Rifle Association is holding "Congress hostage" when it comes…
Variety
California grower recalls avocados over possible listeria
A Southern California company is voluntarily recalling whole avocados over possible listeria contamination.
Variety
Average US price of gas jumps 16 cents per gallon, to $2.66
The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up 16 cents a gallon (3.8 liters) over the past two weeks, to $2.66.
Movies
Larry Cohen, director of cult horror films, dies at 77
Larry Cohen, the maverick B-movie director of cult horror films like "It's Alive" and "God Told Me To," has died. He was 77.