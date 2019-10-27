CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has dropped 4 cents per gallon (3.8 liters) over the past two weeks to $2.68.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that there may be further drops soon, as refinery maintenance season starts to slow and demand for gasoline declines this time of year.
The price at the pump is 24 cents lower than it was a year ago.
The highest average price in the nation is $4.71 a gallon in San Francisco.
The lowest average is $2.12 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The average price of diesel is unchanged at $3.06 per gallon.
