WASHINGTON — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates are down this week amid a restrained home buying season this summer.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages slipped to 4.59 percent from 4.60 percent last week. Long-term loan rates have been running at their highest levels in seven years. The average benchmark 30-year rate reached a high this year of 4.66 percent on May 24. By contrast, the rate stood at 3.90 percent a year ago.
The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans fell to 4.05 percent this week from 4.08 percent last week.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Democrats link congressman's indictment to Trump ethics
Democrats are linking a Republican congressman's insider trading indictment to a culture of corruption they say President Donald Trump has fostered, amplifying a theme they hope will help them seize congressional control in November's elections.
Variety
US indexes hold steady as tech stocks rise and banks dip
Major U.S. indexes are little changed Thursday as technology stocks rise while energy companies and banks slip. Bond prices rose, sending yields lower, after the Labor Department reported that wholesale prices were little changed in July, a sign inflation pressures weakened slightly.
National
Instead of tax cuts, GOP candidates motivate with anxiety
There's a border crisis in Pennsylvania. The radical left is surging in New Jersey. And Nancy Pelosi is a threat to New York.
Variety
Markets Right Now: Stocks indexes drift in midday trading
The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
Variety
Spa and beauty industry campaign hopes to fill 30,000 jobs
The spa and beauty industry is growing so fast that 30,000 jobs are going unfilled. A "Get Your Dream Job" campaign is aiming to change that.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.