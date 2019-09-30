NEW YORK — The average time of a nine-inning game reached a record length in the major leagues this season.
Major League Baseball said Sunday the final figure for this season was 3 hours, 5 minutes, 35 seconds. That topped the 3:05:11 in 2017.
The average had dropped to 3:00:44 in 2018, helped by new restrictions that cut mound visits without pitching changes.
MLB's average was 2:46 in 2005.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Saints stifle Cowboys, win 12-10 without scoring a TD
As Marcus Williams came down with an interception to seal the Saints' triumph over previously unbeaten Dallas, injured quarterback Drew Brees ran to rookie C.J. Gardner-Johnson to offer a congratulatory hug and tap on the helmet for the defensive back's role in rushing Dak Prescott's errant desperation throw.
Gophers
Gophers football success hasn't erased skepticism from Big Ten foes
Opening the Big Ten season with a victory "sets the bar high for us," receiver Rashod Bateman said.
MN United
Allianz Field turf will undergo hasty renovation
The grass, hurt by a drainage issue, will be replaced and is expected to be ready for mid-October appointments.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Golf
Cameron Champ wins Safeway Open at Silverado
Cameron Champ made a 3-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole for a one-stroke victory over Adam Hadwin on Sunday in the Safeway Open, finishing off an emotional week with his grandfather battling cancer.