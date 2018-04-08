CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up 8 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.74.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday the increase was driven primarily by rising crude oil prices.
The current gas price is 30 cents above where it was a year ago.
The highest average price in the contiguous 48 states was $3.63 in the San Francisco Bay area. The lowest was $2.37 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The average price for diesel fuel rose three cents, to $3.04.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Lake Michigan water is in the middle of a Great Lakes tug-of-war
Wisconsin's Foxconn plant would need millions of gallons every day.
Business
Best Buy to open first new U.S. store in seven years
The 36,000-square foot store will open in a suburb north of Salt Lake City.
Business
Revamping a work team can't be done all at once
Q: I was just given responsibility for two teams, with a mandate to recraft the staffing structure to meet both current and emerging business needs.…
Nation
Ohio company recalls more than 7 tons of BBQ beef
Federal authorities say an Ohio-based food company is recalling more than 14,000 pounds (6,000 kilograms) of pulled barbequed beef products that could be contaminated with rubber.
National
Workers' radiation exposure halts nuke plant demolition
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the nation's nuclear arsenal.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.