CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline spiked 9 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.83.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday that the jump was driven primarily by rising crude oil costs.
The current gas price is 37 cents above where it was a year ago.
The highest average price in the contiguous 48 states was $3.68 in the San Francisco Bay area. The lowest was $2.45 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The average price for diesel fuel rose six cents, to $3.10.
