SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota-based Avera Health is acquiring more health facilities in the Minnesota community of Marshall.

The Argus Leader reports that Carris Health Marshall has signed a letter of intent to integrate with Avera's Marshall-based operations. Avera Marshall will take over operations of Carris' clinic and surgery center.

About 150 workers will become Avera employees. The Sioux Falls-based health care provider says Carris patients will be able to see their same providers.