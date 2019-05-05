"Avengers: Endgame" continued its global domination at the box office in a second-week victory lap that saw the blockbuster cross the $2 billion mark in record time and unseat "Titanic" as the second highest-grossing film ever worldwide. Domestically, newcomers — including thrillers ("The Intruder"), well-reviewed comedies ("Long Shot") or animated family fare ("Uglydolls") — picked up the scraps.

The Walt Disney Co. estimated that "Endgame" added $145.8 million from North American theaters, bringing its global total to $2.2 billion.

Estimated ticket sales Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters:

1. "Avengers: Endgame," $145.8 million

2. "The Intruder," $11 million

3. "Long Shot," $10 million

4. "Uglydolls," $8.5 million

5. "Captain Marvel," $4.3 million

6. "Breakthrough," $3.9 million

7. "The Curse of La Llorona," $3.5 million

8. "Shazam!" $2.5 million

9. "Little," $1.5 million

10. "Dumbo," $1.4 million

Associated Press