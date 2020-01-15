LOS ANGELES — Federal prosecutors say attorney Michael Avenatti was arrested for violating conditions of his bail by committing multiple state and federal crimes while awaiting trial.
Avenatti was arrested late Tuesday at a state bar court hearing in Los Angeles where lawyers were seeking to prevent him from practicing law because he allegedly stole from clients.
Avenatti is expected to appear in a Southern California courtroom Wednesday morning.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Pelosi names Schiff, Nadler as prosecutors for Trump trial
Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday named two House chairmen who led President Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry as prosecutors for Trump's Senate trial.
National
Trump taps 'strong, silent type' to lead impeachment defense
Pat Cipollone doesn't seem like Donald Trump's kind of fixer.
Nation
Avenatti arrested for new alleged crimes while on bail
Federal prosecutors say attorney Michael Avenatti was arrested for violating conditions of his bail by committing multiple state and federal crimes while awaiting trial.
Variety
Actress charged in mom's stabbing death claims self-defense
An actress charged with fatally stabbing her mother last month in suburban Kansas City told 911 operators and police that her mom was trying to kill her when she took away the knife, according to court records, but medical examiners found no signs to support her self-defense claim.
National
Does the naked body belong on Facebook? It's complicated
When is a photograph of nude bodies artistic or titillating? A woman's exposed nipple a political statement or erotica?