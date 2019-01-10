The Aveda Corp. in Blaine will sell its famed Aveda Institute Minneapolis and a sister operation in New York to a Louisiana company that already owns one-third of the Aveda-branded beauty schools.

Beauty Basics Inc., a subsidiary of Aveda distributor Neill Corp., is expected to close on the deal in April, Aveda officials confirmed Thursday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, including if it will include real estate.

It is not immediately known how many employees will be affected by the sale or if the transaction will involve real estate. Neill officials did not respond to requests for comment.

Neill Corp. is a Louisiana based Aveda-products distributor that already owns 21 of 64 Aveda branded beauty schools, according to its website.

Come April, two more Aveda Institutes will be sold to the Neill subsidiary called Beauty Basics Inc., which runs 15 of the schools, including those in Washington, D.C., Florida and Texas, said Aveda spokeswoman Rachael Dillon.

“The transition of the Minneapolis and New York Institutes will provide all employees and students greater opportunity by providing the operational infrastructure to help move them into their next stage of growth,” Dillon said. Beauty Basics “will maintain the high standards of Aveda, while offering additional support and resources and continuing to deliver high quality talent to the network and industry.”

Aveda was founded in Minneapolis in 1978 by the late Austrian-born hair stylist Horst Rechelbacher as a firm that specialized in natural-ingredient hair and beauty products. He also started Aveda schools to teach student stylists the latest techniques in beauty and haircuts.

Rechelbacher in 1997 sold his Aveda enterprise to Estée Lauder for an estimated $300 million. Aveda still manufactures its hair and beauty products from its former headquarters and factory in Blaine. That operation is not part of the Neill deal.

While there are 64 schools licensed to use the name Aveda Institute, 62 of them are independently owned and operated, Dillon explained.

The sale of the Minneapolis and New York schools to Beauty Basics will complete the transition of the two remaining entities fully owned by Aveda. The remaining schools have licensed the name “Aveda Institute.”

The Aveda Institute schools span the United States from California to Maine, including the one in northeast Minneapolis.

“The Aveda Institute Minneapolis will continue to operate as the flagship school,” Dillon said.

The sale of the schools follows recent leadership changes at the Aveda company in Blaine.

In mid 2017, Aveda brand president Dominique Conseil announced plans to retire.

Estée Lauder has tapped former L’Oreal executive Barbara De Laere to succeed Conseil. She was named Aveda senior vice president and global general manager.

Dee DePass 612-673-7725