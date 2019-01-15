BERLIN — Austrian officials say several a series of avalanches have struck buildings and roads but caused no injuries.
Austria news agency APA reported Tuesday that an avalanche overnight in Ramsau slammed a hotel but that all 60 visitors and staff got out of the building unharmed.
Warmer, wetter weather after days of heavy snowfall has increased the risk of avalanches in parts of southern Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
In Bavaria, snow melt has flooded several roads and some basements in the town of Harburg as the Woernitz river swelled overnight.
Dozens of people have already died in avalanches and weather-related accidents in the region since the start of the year.
