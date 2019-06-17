ISLAMABAD — An Italian diplomat and two mountaineering workers in Pakistan say an avalanche has stranded a group of four Italian and three Pakistani climbers on a mountain in the country's north.
A tour operator, Ashraf Aman, who arranged the expedition, said the avalanche hit the seven mountaineers when they were descending.
He gave no details about their condition.
Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo confirmed Monday's incident happened in the district of Ghizar, but gave no further details.
Karrar Haidri, secretary of the Pakistan Alpine Club, said authorities are trying to send a helicopter to Ghizar on Tuesday to rescue the stranded climbers and bring them safely back to the base camp.
