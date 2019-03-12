LONDON — Police in Scotland say an avalanche has killed two people on Britain's highest mountain.
Britain's Press Association reported that a group of climbers were on Ben Nevis mountain when the avalanche came down shortly before noon on Tuesday.
Police Scotland told the news outlet that besides the climbers who died, two more were injured. The police agency says an air ambulance, a coast guard helicopter and mountain rescue volunteers are continuing a search and rescue operation.
Ben Nevis, located in the Scottish highlands, stands nearly 1,344 meters (4,409 feet) above sea level.
